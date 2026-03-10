Punjab And Haryana High Court Recruitment 2026: Apply For Steno Typist, Senior Scale Stenographer Posts Before 11:59 PM Today

Punjab and Haryana High Court Registration 2026: The Punjab and Haryana High Court is all set to close the recruitment registration for the Steno Typist and Senior Scale Stenographer today, i.e., 10 March 2026 (11:59 PM). Earlier it released a notification stating that it is seeking to recruit for 50 vacancies.

Eligible candidates can now apply online for these prestigious positions through the official recruitment portal at highcourtchd.gov.in.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Registration 2026: How To Appy?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the Punjab and Haryana High Court registration:

Visit the official website: highcourtchd.gov.in.

On the Homepage, go to the Recruitment/Careers section.

Locate the link for Steno Typist / Senior Scale Stenographer Recruitment 2026 and click on apply online.

Fill in the online application form carefully with your personal & educational details

Upload all required documents, photos, and signatures as per the specifications.

Pay your application fee online (the fee varies by category).

Review the form before submission, and then submit it.

Following submission, download or print the form/confirmation for your records.

Direct Link To Apply For Senior Scale Stenographer

Direct Link To Apply For Steno Typist

Punjab and Haryana High Court Registration 2026: Application Fees

Candidates can check out the Punjab and Haryana HC Steno Typist & Senior Scale Stenographer 2026 Application Fees below

General / SC / ST / BC (Other States): ₹1000 (for both Senior Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist)

SC / ST / BC (Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh): ₹800 (for both posts)

Persons with Disability (PWD): ₹800 (for both posts)

Ex-Servicemen: ₹800 (for both posts)

Departmental Candidates (Steno Typist only): ₹1000

Check Official Notification Here