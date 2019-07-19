Pune University OEE Merit List 2019 released, here’s how you can check

The Pune University has the declared the OEE Merit List 2019 for the postgraduate level. The Merit list was released in the online mode and candidates can check their results on the online website uniqueunipune.ac.in.

The merit list has been released for the following courses. M.Sc. Environmental Science, M.Sc. Atmospheric Sciences and M.Sc. Chemistry. The candidate must note that the M.Sc. Chemistry merit has been removed from the website temporarily, the Merit list contains details of candidate's name, the application number, and total marks obtained by the candidate.

OEE Merit List 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website i.e. unipune.ac.in

Next Click on the Admissions tab and then on click on PG Admissions

Click on 'OEE Merit List 2019'

Now click on View Merit List besides the course you applied for

Download and print a copy of the merit list