Pune: Gokhale Institute Signs MOU With National Skill Development Corporation

Pune: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Centre for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Development (CEED) and deAsra Centre of Excellence for Nano-entrepreneurship at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune have joined hands to share knowledge and contribute to enhance the skilling and entrepreneurship landscape in India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on November 8, 2023.

This collaboration marks a milestone in their shared commitment to strengthen the skilling and entrepreneurship landscape in India. This partnership places special emphasis on addressing the needs of underserved communities and regions.

The signing authorities for this significant event were Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, and Col Kapil Jodh, Registrar of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Ajit Ranade (Vice-Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics), Pradnya Godbole (Director of CEED & deAsra CoE for Nano-entrepreneurship and CEO of deAsra Foundation), and Dr. Archana Patankar, Senior Consultant to CEO’s Office, NSDC, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Ranade said, "The objectives of the Centre and the goals of NSDC are very much aligned. Hence, I am very confident in this collaboration. Skilling is an instrument to achieve an ultimate objective. Not just failures, but we must learn from our successes as well, if this can be replicated and what else can we achieve using the means in which the success was first achieved."

