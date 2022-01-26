Pune: Decision on schools reopening in next 7 days, says Ajit Pawar

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar has said that a decision regarding the opening of schools in Pune will be taken in the next seven days, reports from ABP Majha stated.

Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad allowed schools in the state can reopen for offline classroom sessions from January 24.

Meanwhile, 10,981 new cases and 12 deaths of COVID-19 were reported yesterday in the Pune district. The total of active cases reached 92,973 while 2,847 are in hospital isolation.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus cases, including 13 Omicron infections, and 86 deaths, the health department said.

As many as 30,500 patients were discharged since Monday evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 71,20,436.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:47 PM IST