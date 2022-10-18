Puducherry to have medical college offering MBBS course in Tamil: Governor

Students appear for exams. | File Photo

Puducherry: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday that the territorial government proposes to start a medical college offering MBBS course in Tamil medium.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a function held to honour senior citizens, she said she would consult the Chief Minister Rangasamy to work out the logistics to open a Tamil medium-based medical college.

"A committee will be formed to prepare books in Tamil for medical education," she said.

She said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah was imposing any language on the people.

The Prime Minister has been stating that professional colleges in the mother tongue could be of help for students to acquire knowledge, she said.