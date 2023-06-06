Puducherry: Schools to Reopen on June 14; CM Extends Vacations

Schools to Reopen on June 14 in Puducherry | Representational Pic

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy on Monday said that the summer vacation for all schools has been extended and institutions would reopen on June 14. Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said as the hot spell continued in the Union Terrirotry, the government decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14.

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7. The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation as there was no respite in hot weather and hence the government has decided to put off the date of reopening and schools would reopen on June 14.

Read Also Puducherry govt will establish IT park to create job opportunities for youth: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said that the summer vacation for all schools has been extended and institutions would reopen on June 14. Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said as the hot spell continued in the Union Terrirotry, the government decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14.

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7. The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation as there was no respite in hot weather and hence the government has decided to put off the date of reopening and schools would reopen on June 14.