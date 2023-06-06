 Puducherry: Schools to Reopen on June 14; CM Extends Vacations
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPuducherry: Schools to Reopen on June 14; CM Extends Vacations

Puducherry: Schools to Reopen on June 14; CM Extends Vacations

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Schools to Reopen on June 14 in Puducherry | Representational Pic

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy on Monday said that the summer vacation for all schools has been extended and institutions would reopen on June 14. Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said as the hot spell continued in the Union Terrirotry, the government decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14.

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7. The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation as there was no respite in hot weather and hence the government has decided to put off the date of reopening and schools would reopen on June 14.

Read Also
Puducherry govt will establish IT park to create job opportunities for youth: CM Rangasamy
article-image

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said that the summer vacation for all schools has been extended and institutions would reopen on June 14. Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said as the hot spell continued in the Union Terrirotry, the government decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14.

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7. The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation as there was no respite in hot weather and hence the government has decided to put off the date of reopening and schools would reopen on June 14.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: As Part Of New Education Policy, No Board Exams From Next Year Onwards For Class 10th

Assam: As Part Of New Education Policy, No Board Exams From Next Year Onwards For Class 10th

Puducherry: Schools to Reopen on June 14; CM Extends Vacations

Puducherry: Schools to Reopen on June 14; CM Extends Vacations

UP kids top in climate change vulnerability index

UP kids top in climate change vulnerability index

Govt school principal arrested for molestation in J&K's Srinagar

Govt school principal arrested for molestation in J&K's Srinagar

Hooda accuses BJP-JJP govt of destroying Haryana's education system

Hooda accuses BJP-JJP govt of destroying Haryana's education system