Public Examination Reforms: Government Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders Through DoPT Task Force, Deadline September 13

Public Examinations Reform: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has invited suggestions from stakeholders as part of a public consultation on reforms in public examinations. The consultation is being conducted by a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) constituted to examine issues related to public examinations and assist the government in framing recommendations.

The department has encouraged students, examination aspirants, educators, experts and other stakeholders to participate in the consultation and submit their views. The last date to send suggestions is September 13, 2026.

How to submit suggestions for public examination reforms

Stakeholders can submit their suggestions through multiple channels. The submissions can be made in English, Hindi and regional languages, according to the DoPT notice.

The available channels are:

Website: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in

Toll-free helpline: 1800-180-4747

WhatsApp: Send “hptf” to +91 78270 42830

Email: Exam Reforms Taskforce@dopt.gov.in

Those using WhatsApp can scan the QR code provided in the official notice to open a chat with the message “hptf” already entered.

Inputs to help task force frame recommendations

According to the public consultation notice, the feedback received from stakeholders will assist the High-Powered Task Force in formulating its recommendations to the government.

The task force has called for active, constructive and wide-ranging participation from stakeholders. The consultation provides an opportunity for those connected with public examinations to share their views and suggestions on possible reforms.

For detailed information and to submit suggestions, candidates and other stakeholders can visit the official public consultation portal at examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in.