PSTET Final Answer Key 2026 Released At pstet2025.org; Result By April 7

PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: The PSTET Final Answer Key 2026 is now available on the Punjab School Education Board's official website, pstet2025.org . Candidates who took the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) on March 15, 2026, can now view and download the final answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The final answer key was released after examining every criticism of the preliminary answer key. Candidates can download the final answer key for their respective question paper sets (Series A/B/C/D) and use it to estimate their scores before the official result declaration.

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PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Exam Date: March 15, 2026

Final Answer Key Release: April 5, 2026

Result Date: Expected by April 7, 2026

PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: How to Download PSTET 2026 Final Answer Key

Follow these steps to access the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pstet2025.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Final Answer Keys for PSTET-2025”

Step 3: Select “Answer Key for Paper 1 (Series A/B/C/D)” or “Paper 2”

Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and cross-check your responses

PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: Details Mentioned

The final answer key and response sheet include the following information:

Name of the organisation and Exam name

Paper number (Paper 1 or Paper 2)

Question booklet series (A/B/C/D)

Serial-wise question numbers (1 to 150)

Subject-wise questions and answers

Correct answer options (A/B/C/D)

PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

The marking scheme remains the same for both papers:

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Marks for each correct answer: +1

Negative Marking: None

Duration: 2.5 hours

Candidates are advised to carefully review the final answer key and estimate their likely scores prior to the official results announcement.