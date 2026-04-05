PSTET Final Answer Key 2026 Released At pstet2025.org; Result By April 7

PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: The PSTET Final Answer Key 2026 is now available on the Punjab School Education Board's official website, . Candidates who took the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) on March 15, 2026, can now view and download the final answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The final answer key was released after examining every criticism of the preliminary answer key. Candidates can download the final answer key for their respective question paper sets (Series A/B/C/D) and use it to estimate their scores before the official result declaration.
PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: Important Dates
Exam Date: March 15, 2026
Final Answer Key Release: April 5, 2026
Result Date: Expected by April 7, 2026
PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: How to Download PSTET 2026 Final Answer Key
Follow these steps to access the answer key:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pstet2025.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Final Answer Keys for PSTET-2025”
Step 3: Select “Answer Key for Paper 1 (Series A/B/C/D)” or “Paper 2”
Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and cross-check your responses
PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: Details Mentioned
The final answer key and response sheet include the following information:
Name of the organisation and Exam name
Paper number (Paper 1 or Paper 2)
Question booklet series (A/B/C/D)
Serial-wise question numbers (1 to 150)
Subject-wise questions and answers
Correct answer options (A/B/C/D)
PSTET Final Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme
The marking scheme remains the same for both papers:
Total Questions: 150
Total Marks: 150
Marks for each correct answer: +1
Negative Marking: None
Duration: 2.5 hours
Candidates are advised to carefully review the final answer key and estimate their likely scores prior to the official results announcement.