 PSTET 2026 Application Process Begins At pstet2025.org; Check Application Dates, Fee Details And Steps To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPSTET 2026 Application Process Begins At pstet2025.org; Check Application Dates, Fee Details And Steps To Apply

PSTET 2026 Application Process Begins At pstet2025.org; Check Application Dates, Fee Details And Steps To Apply

The Punjab School Education Board has opened the PSTET 2026 application process for candidates seeking teaching jobs in government schools. Registration is open online from February 6 to February 20, with the exam scheduled for March 15, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Canva

PSTET 2026 Application: The application process for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 has begun. Candidates who wish to teach in the state's government schools can now register online through the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).PSTET is required for primary and upper primary teaching positions. Applicants may apply for both Paper I (for Classes I through V) and Paper II (for Classes VI through VIII).

The application is only accessible online. Candidates that are interested must finish the registration process by the deadline.

PSTET 2026 Application: Important dates

Online application begins: February 6, 2026

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles
ChatGPT Caricature Trend Goes Viral On Social Media: Here's How To Create Your Own AI Portrait
ChatGPT Caricature Trend Goes Viral On Social Media: Here's How To Create Your Own AI Portrait
Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Do Not Live Together? Bhavya Singh's Shocking Revelation Leaves The 50 Fans Asking, 'Have They Broken Up?'
Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Do Not Live Together? Bhavya Singh's Shocking Revelation Leaves The 50 Fans Asking, 'Have They Broken Up?'
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number

Last date to submit application: February 20, 2026

Application correction window: February 21 to February 23, 2026

PSTET 2026 examination date: March 15, 2026

Admit card release: Before the examination

PSTET 2026 Application: Application fees

General / OBC candidates:

₹1,100 for one paper

₹2,200 for both papers

SC / ST / PwBD candidates:

₹550 for one paper

₹1,100 for both papers

Ex-servicemen:

Fee exempted

Note: The application fee is non-refundable once paid.

PSTET 2026 Application: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official PSTET website.

Step 2: Click on the PSTET 2026 application link.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Log in and fill in personal details, educational information and preferred paper

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

PSTET 2026 Application: Required documents

Class 10 certificate (for date of birth proof)

Educational qualification certificates

Valid identity proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Registration To Begin Tomorrow at 11 AM; Check Steps Here
TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Registration To Begin Tomorrow at 11 AM; Check Steps Here
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key To Be OUT Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Where And How To...
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key To Be OUT Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Where And How To...
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor...
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor...
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.
AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.