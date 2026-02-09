PSTET 2026 Application Process Begins At pstet2025.org; Check Application Dates, Fee Details And Steps To Apply

PSTET 2026 Application: The application process for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 has begun. Candidates who wish to teach in the state's government schools can now register online through the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).PSTET is required for primary and upper primary teaching positions. Applicants may apply for both Paper I (for Classes I through V) and Paper II (for Classes VI through VIII).
The application is only accessible online. Candidates that are interested must finish the registration process by the deadline.
PSTET 2026 Application: Important dates
Online application begins: February 6, 2026
Last date to submit application: February 20, 2026
Application correction window: February 21 to February 23, 2026
PSTET 2026 examination date: March 15, 2026
Admit card release: Before the examination
PSTET 2026 Application: Application fees
General / OBC candidates:
₹1,100 for one paper
₹2,200 for both papers
SC / ST / PwBD candidates:
₹550 for one paper
₹1,100 for both papers
Ex-servicemen:
Fee exempted
Note: The application fee is non-refundable once paid.
PSTET 2026 Application: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official PSTET website.
Step 2: Click on the PSTET 2026 application link.
Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Log in and fill in personal details, educational information and preferred paper
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online.
Step 7: Submit the application form
Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
PSTET 2026 Application: Required documents
Class 10 certificate (for date of birth proof)
Educational qualification certificates
Valid identity proof
Category certificate (if applicable)
Scanned passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.