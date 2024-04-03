PSSSB JE 2024 Result Declared At sssb.punjab.gov.in

Representative image

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the results for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O and M) and Junior Engineer exams conducted in 2024. Along with the results, the commission has also published the final answer key for PSSSB JE 2024. Candidates can check their results from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Important Details:

Exam date: 20 January, 2024

Post: 345 of Junior Engineer (Civil)

How to download the results?

Visit the PSSSB official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the ‘Results’ tab.

Now, click the notification that reads “Roll No wise result for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer civil (O and M) and Junior Engineer”

The PSSSB JE Civil result pdf will appear on the screen.

Check the roll number, download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

The PSSSB JE 2024 exam result is declared in the form of a PDF. The PDF contains information such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, father's name, category, date of birth, gender, and marks scored out of 120.