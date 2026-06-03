PSEB Opens Registration For Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2026; Check Dates And Application Process

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2026 Registration: The Punjab School Education Board has issued a schedule for submitting online exam forms and paying fees for the Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 supplemental examinations, which will be held in July/August 2026. Students who fall into the compartment, reappear, and additional subject categories will take the PSEB supplemental exams in 2026.

Direct link to read the official notification

The Punjab Board has made it clear that the schedule for children enrolled in the Open School System will be revealed separately at a later time. On the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in, they can review the prospectus, eligibility requirements, and fee-related details.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2026: Important dates

Last date to apply without late fee: June 15, 2026

Last date to apply with late fee: June 22, 2026

Last date for form submission (without late fee): June 19, 2026

Last date for form submission (with late fee): June 26, 2026

PSEB Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exams: July/August 2026

Examination Fee: ₹1,350

Practical Fee: ₹250

Total Fee: ₹1,600

Class 12 Compartment/Additional Subject Candidates

Examination Fee: ₹1,750

Practical Fee: ₹300

Total Fee: ₹2,050

Late Fee Charge: ₹1,000 (applicable for applications submitted after the regular deadline)

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) website.

Step 2: Click on the Supplementary Examination 2026 application link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number and other credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the supplementary examination application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the examination fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 7: Review all the details entered in the application form.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Take a printout of the submitted form and fee receipt for future reference.

Step 10: Ensure that the application and fee payment are completed before the prescribed deadline to avoid late fees.

PSEB 2026 Class 10, 12: Class 10 and 12 statistics

Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 were previously announced by PSEB. The overall pass rate for Punjab Board Class 10 results is 94.52%. 2,54,744 of the 2,69,505 students who took the matriculation exam passed. The overall pass rate for Class 12 was 91.46%. Approximately 2.42 lakh pupils passed the board examinations out of approximately 2.65 lakh who took the exam.