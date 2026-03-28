PSEB Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Expected Soon At pseb.ac.in; Check Previous Year Trends Here

PSEB Class 5,8 Results: The Punjab School Education Board is expected to declare Class 5 and Class 8 results soon. The results will most likely be announced in early April 2026. This year, students will be able to access the results through their schools.

The results can be accessed by adding the Roll Number and Date of Birth.

PSEB Class 5,8 Results: How to check PSEB Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026

Students may check results online if made available. They can also receive results directly from their schools.

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Click on the results section available.

Select the Class 5 and Class 8 results link for 2026.

Enter the roll number and date of birth.

View results are displayed on the screen.

Download and print for future references.

PSEB Class 5,8 Results: How To Check Via SMS

Students can also access results through SMS service.

Type PB05 and PB8 in the message box

Send it to 5676750 number

Receive result on registered mobile number

PSEB Class 5 Results: Past Result Trends Here

The board typically releases Class 5 results in the early April period each year.

2026: To be announced

2025: March 30, 2025

2024: April 1, 2024

2023: April 7, 2023

2022: May 6, 2022

PSEB Class 8 Results 2026: Past Result Trends Here

2025–2026: Yet to be declared

2024–2025: April 04, 2025

2023–2024: April 30, 2024

2022–2023: April 28, 2023

PSEB Class 5,8 Results: Grading System

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) uses a structured grading system to assess Class 5 students based on the percentage of marks they receive. Students who score between 91 and 100 percent receive an A+ grade, while those who score 81 to 90 percent receive an A. A B+ grade is given for scores ranging from 71 to 80 percent, and students obtaining 61 to 70 percent are graded B. Scores between 51 and 60 percent are awarded a C+ grade, and marks between 41 and 50 percent correspond to a C grade. Students who score 40 percent or lower are given a D grade, indicating the lowest performance level on the grading scale.