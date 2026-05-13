PSEB Class 12 Toppers 2026 OUT: Suhani & Divanshi Tops Humanities, Supneet Kaur Scores 100% In Science; Check Full List Here

PSEB Class 12 Toppers 2026 OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 results for 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the state. Along with the result declaration, the board has also released the PSEB Class 12 topper list and pass percentage details on its official website.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations can now check their scores online using their roll number. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature, while original certificates will be distributed later through schools.

This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.46 per cent, with girls once again outperforming boys in the examination.

PSEB Class 12 Topper List 2026

The board also announced the names of the top-performing students across streams.

Suhani Chauhan – Humanities – First Place – 100%

Supneet Kaur – Science – 100%

Divanshi Johar – Humanities – 100%

Several students secured exceptional marks this year, reflecting strong academic performance across streams.

Revaluation process to begin soon

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for revaluation or rechecking of answer sheets through the board’s official website. The Punjab Board is expected to announce the detailed revaluation schedule shortly.

As per previous years’ trends, the revaluation results are likely to be declared in June 2026.

How to check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter roll number and required login details

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh congratulated students on their performance and encouraged them to continue working hard for their future goals.