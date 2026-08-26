PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Out At pseb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the Class 12 supplementary exam results 2026 on August 25, 2026, as announced by its headquarters in S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali). The dates of the exams were July 4–6, 2026. With their login information, students can view their compartment marks on pseb.ac.in.

If students want to improve their grades or have failed certain topics, these tests provide their final chance to enhance their board performance. Exams for the three categories the board has designated are covered by the announcement.

Direct link to check the result

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Important dates

Supplementary Examination: July 4 to July 6, 2026

Result Declaration Date: August 25, 2026

Result Checking: From August 25, 2026 onwards

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Website to check the result

PSEB Official Portal: pseb.ac.in

IndiaResults: indiaresults.com

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their compartment results from the official portal by following the instructions.

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in, the official PSEB website.

Step 2: Choose the result tab from the homepage.

Step 3: From the list, select the Senior Secondary Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 option.

Step 4: The tab for logging in will appear. As stated on the admit card, enter your name and roll number.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen once the information has been submitted.

Step 6: Check your grades by downloading your provisional marksheet.

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Qualifying marks

Students must receive at least 33% in each subject in order to pass the PSEB supplementary exam. The academic year will be repeated if the qualifying marks are not obtained. For the purpose of instant admission, the online marksheet is temporary. The original certificates and marksheets can be picked up from the relevant schools at a later time.