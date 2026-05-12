PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here’s How To Access Results

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the result date for Class 12 examinations 2026. As per the schedule, the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared on May 13, 2026.
The results will be released online after a press conference by the board. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their marksheets using their roll numbers.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Where to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following official platforms:
PSEB official website
Punjab results portal
DigiLocker
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check Result Online
To download the result, students need to follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website
Step 2: Click on the “Results” section
Step 3: Select “Class 12 Result 2026”
Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details
Step 5: Submit the information
Step 6: View and download the marksheet
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Download via DigiLocker
Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker:
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website
Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar OTP
Step 3: Go to “Issued Documents."
Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
Step 5: Choose the Class 12 marksheet
Step 6: Enter the roll number and download the document
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet
The PSEB Class 12 marksheet will include:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Division
Qualifying status
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid last-minute issues. The online marksheet will be provisional, and original certificates will be issued by schools later.