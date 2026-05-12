PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here’s How To Access Results

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the result date for Class 12 examinations 2026. As per the schedule, the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared on May 13, 2026.

The results will be released online after a press conference by the board. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their marksheets using their roll numbers.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Where to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official platforms:

PSEB official website

Punjab results portal

DigiLocker

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check Result Online

To download the result, students need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section

Step 3: Select “Class 12 Result 2026”

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 5: Submit the information

Step 6: View and download the marksheet

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Download via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar OTP

Step 3: Go to “Issued Documents."

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Step 5: Choose the Class 12 marksheet

Step 6: Enter the roll number and download the document

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The PSEB Class 12 marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Division

Qualifying status

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid last-minute issues. The online marksheet will be provisional, and original certificates will be issued by schools later.