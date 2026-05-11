PSEB Class 10 Toppers OUT: Harleen Sharma Tops Punjab Board Matric Exam With 99.38%; Check Full Merit List Here

PSEB Class 10 Toppers OUT: The Punjab State Education Board has announced the result of the PSEB Class 10 (Matric) Exam 2026, which has brought cheer to thousands of students all over the state. In addition to the result announcement, the board has also released the merit list, where Harleen Sharma emerged as the topper of Punjab.

At the top of the merit list is Harleen Sharma, who scored 646 marks out of 650, registering 99.38 per cent.

PSEB Class 10 Topper List 2026

1st Rank:

Name: Harleen Sharma

Score: 646/650

Percentage: 99.38%

2nd Rank:

Name: Manimahesh Sharma

Score: 645/650

Percentage: 99.23%

3rd Rank:

Name: Riya Rani

Score: 645/650

Percentage: 99.23%

Board Chairman Dr. Amarpal Singh congratulated students and said their hard work and dedication had opened the door to a bright future.

As many as 2,69,505 students registered themselves for the PSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2026, and out of these, 2,54,744 students passed the test, raising the overall pass percentage to a high of 94.52 percent.

Top-performing districts

Among districts, Amritsar emerged as the best performer with a pass percentage of 98.41 per cent. It was closely followed by Ferozepur at 98.39 per cent. Pathankot, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur also figured among the top five districts in the state.

Top 5 districts by pass percentage

Amritsar: 98.41%

Ferozepur: 98.39%

Pathankot: 97.99%

Tarn Taran: 97.95%

Gurdaspur: 97.84%

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open your phone's messaging app.

Step 2: Enter your roll number (e.g., PB10 10029876) after typing PB10 and a space.

Step 3: Text 5676750.

Step 4: The same mobile number will receive an SMS with your Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results.