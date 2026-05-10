PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 12:30 PM; Here’s How To Access Results

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) plans to release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 on May 11, 2026, at 12:30 PM. The board's official press conference will be followed by an online announcement of the results.
Students who took the examination will be able to view and download their results from the official website. When the PSEB Class 10 results are released, they will be available on the official portal, the Punjab results website, and DigiLocker.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Online
Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB
Step 2: Click on the “Results” section
Step 3: Select Class 10 Result 2026 link
Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future use
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Download PSEB Class 10 Marksheet via DigiLocker
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar OTP
Step 3: Go to the Issued Documents section
Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
Step 5: Choose Class 10 Marksheet 2026
Step 6: Enter your roll number and required details
Step 7: Click on Get Document
Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on PSEB Class 10 Marksheet
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Division
Qualifying status
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.
Candidates are advised to keep their admit card or roll number details ready before checking the result to avoid last-minute issues once the result link goes live.