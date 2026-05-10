PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 12:30 PM; Here’s How To Access Results

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) plans to release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 on May 11, 2026, at 12:30 PM. The board's official press conference will be followed by an online announcement of the results.

Students who took the examination will be able to view and download their results from the official website. When the PSEB Class 10 results are released, they will be available on the official portal, the Punjab results website, and DigiLocker.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section

Step 3: Select Class 10 Result 2026 link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future use

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Download PSEB Class 10 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar OTP

Step 3: Go to the Issued Documents section

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Step 5: Choose Class 10 Marksheet 2026

Step 6: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 7: Click on Get Document

Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on PSEB Class 10 Marksheet

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Division

Qualifying status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card or roll number details ready before checking the result to avoid last-minute issues once the result link goes live.