PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.52%

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 today, May 11, at 12:30 PM. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 94.52%.

Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website. To access the result, candidates need to enter their roll number in the login window.

This year, 2,69,505 students appeared for the examination, out of which 2,54,744 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.52%. Harleen Sharma secured the first rank with 646 out of 650 marks (99.38%). Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.96%, while boys recorded 93.23%. Students from rural areas achieved a higher pass rate (95.35%) than urban areas (92.98%).

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.52%.

Key Highlights

Total candidates appeared: 2,69,505

Total students passed: 2,54,744

Overall pass percentage: 94.52%

Pass Percentage by Gender

Girls: 95.96%

Boys: 93.23%

Pass Percentage by Areas

Rural areas: 95.35%

Urban areas: 92.98%

Top 5 Districts by Pass Percentage

Amritsar — 98.41%

Ferozepur — 98.39%

Pathankot — 97.99%

Tarn Taran — 97.95%

Gurdaspur — 97.84%

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit PSEB's official webpage.

Step 2: Select the "Results" section.

Step 3: Click the Class 10 Result 2026 link.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 5: Choose "Submit."

Step 6: The outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Once downloaded, save the marksheet for later use.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Launch the messaging app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Type PB10 followed by a space, then your roll number (for example, "PB10 10029876").

Step 3: Send a message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results will be sent to the same mobile number via SMS.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Download PSEB Class 10 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in with a mobile number or Aadhaar OTP.

Step 3: Move to the Issued Documents section.

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Step 5: Select Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and required information.

Step 7: Click "Get Document."

Step 8: Download and save the digital marking sheet.