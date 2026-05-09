PSEB 10th, 12th Result Date 2026: Punjab Board Class 10 Result On May 11, Class 12 On May 13

Punjab Board Class 10th,12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result dates for Class 10 and 12 examinations 2026. As per the official schedule, the Class 10 (Matric) result will be declared on May 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM., while the Class 12 (Intermediate) result is scheduled for May 13, 2026.

Both results will be released online after a press conference by the board, and students will be able to check their mark sheets using their roll number on the official website and DigiLocker.

Punjab Board Class 10th,12th Result 2026: Where to Check PSEB Result 2026

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the following official platforms:

PSEB official website

Punjab India results portal

DigiLocker

To access the marksheet, students will need their roll number.

Punjab Board Class 10th,12th Result 2026: How to Check PSEB Class 10 & 12 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section

Step 3: Select the Class 10 Result 2026 or Class 12 Result 2026 link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet

Punjab Board Class 10th,12th Result 2026: How to Download PSEB Result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar OTP

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” section

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Step 5: Choose the Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet

Step 6: Enter roll number and required details

Step 7: Click on “Get Document”

Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet for future use

Punjab Board Class 10th,12th Result 2026: Details on Marksheet

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Division

Qualifying status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading their provisional scorecards.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid last-minute issues once the result link goes live.