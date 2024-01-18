Protest Erupts As Thane School Denies Exam Entry To 350 Students Over Unpaid Fees

Representative Photo

Mumbai: Around 350 students at Little Flower School in Thane, Maharashtra, are facing exam restrictions due to unpaid fees, leading to parental outcry. Parents allege that the school administration is not responding to their concerns on the matterThe parents, upset about the issue, staged a protest outside the school in response, as per Times Now's report.

Despite the protests, the school administration has yet to issue an official statement addressing the allegations. Some teachers, however, have spoken to the media, contradicting the parents' claims. The lack of a clear resolution from the school has heightened uncertainty surrounding the situation.

A Times Now report highlights various irregularities raised by parents during a gathering at the school. Allegations include the imposition of fines, such as Rs 50 penalties for speaking in Marathi or wearing a Bindi or Tilak on the forehead. These alleged practices have contributed to the discontent expressed by parents.

As tensions escalated, local police were called to the scene to control the agitated crowd. Purvesh Sarnaik, President of Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena Shinde faction, intervened, cautioning the school trustees about perceived misbehavior. Sarnaik assured parents that he would escalate the matter to Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, indicating potential official intervention.

Meanwhile, the school management issued a notice announcing a rollback of its action. Parents have been granted time until the end of the month to clear all dues, and the exams have been rescheduled.