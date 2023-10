Probe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging

helpguide.org

PALGHAR: A probe has begun on complaints of ragging in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

There are complaints against five students for allegedly ragging 10 peers. school principal George Abraham told PTI. "As exams are underway, we will take action against the guilty following the probe after exams are over," he added.

The JNV is a system under the union government and most of the schools are located in rural parts of the country.

