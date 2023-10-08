 Probe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationProbe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging

Probe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging

Palghar Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal said the school authorities have received complaint against five students for "ragging" 10 peers.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
helpguide.org

PALGHAR: A probe has begun on complaints of ragging in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

There are complaints against five students for allegedly ragging 10 peers. school principal George Abraham told PTI. "As exams are underway, we will take action against the guilty following the probe after exams are over," he added.

The JNV is a system under the union government and most of the schools are located in rural parts of the country.

Read Also
Palghar: JNV Ragging Investigation Exposes Lapses In Anti-Ragging Measures
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Probe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging

Probe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging

SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 Answer Keys Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 Answer Keys Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Bengaluru Fire: Six Deceased Were Class 12th & UG Students

Bengaluru Fire: Six Deceased Were Class 12th & UG Students

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

UP: Bareilly First District To Grant Access To Smart Classes In All Schools

UP: Bareilly First District To Grant Access To Smart Classes In All Schools