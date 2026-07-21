Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme Deadline Extended To August 15; Applications Open For Host Institutions And Fellows

Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme: The deadline to apply for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme has been extended to August 15, 2026, giving eligible institutions and researchers additional time to submit their applications.

The scheme, launched by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is aimed at bringing leading Indian-origin researchers, scientists and professionals working abroad to premier government higher education institutions and national research laboratories in India.

Applications for the PMRC Scheme opened on June 1, 2026. The engagement period under the scheme can extend up to five years during the period from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The scheme is designed to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem by supporting high-impact research across 13 priority sectors.

Direct link to read the official announcement

120 researchers to be engaged

Over the five-year period, the scheme aims to engage at least 120 distinguished researchers, scientists and professionals across three categories.

The categories are:

Young Research Fellows (YRF): Early-career researchers and professionals with up to five years of post-PhD experience outside India.

Senior Fellows (SF): Mid-career researchers and professionals with five to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience outside India.

Research Chairs (RC): Eminent researchers and professionals with 10 years or more of post-PhD experience outside India.

The final eligibility criteria for researchers, projects and institutions will be decided by the Empowered Committee.

Who can apply for the PMRC scheme? - Host Institutions

Eligible institutions include government higher education institutions meeting specified National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) criteria, including:

Government HEIs ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF Overall category.

Government HEIs ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF Engineering category.

Government HEIs ranked among the top 50 in the NIRF Research category.

Identified national laboratories and research institutions under organisations such as DBT, DST, ICMR and CSIR, among others.

Host institutions are expected to have a strong research, development and innovation environment, along with industry-academia partnerships, research infrastructure and a track record of research outputs and patent commercialisation.

Institutions can submit multiple project proposals across different thematic areas.

PMRC Fellows

The scheme is open to eligible Indian-origin researchers, scientists and professionals working with leading foreign higher education institutions, research laboratories, research organisations, reputed companies and industries.

Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India and Persons of Indian Origin may be eligible, subject to the final criteria set by the Empowered Committee.

The fellowship will involve in-person engagement, with selected Fellows expected to work at their Host Institutions in India. The maximum engagement period is five years, depending on performance and the terms approved for the proposal.

Researchers currently based in India may also be eligible if they meet the Indian-origin criterion and other requirements.

Responsibilities of PMRC fellows

Selected Fellows will be expected to contribute beyond their individual research projects. Their responsibilities will include:

Conducting original and high-impact research in identified priority sectors.

Teaching and helping co-design courses to strengthen academic programmes.

Mentoring doctoral, postdoctoral and postgraduate students and junior researchers.

Building international research collaborations.

Supporting publications and co-funded research and development projects.

Working with industry partners to promote applied research.

Helping translate research outcomes into commercial products and technologies.

Supporting patenting and innovation activities arising from PMRC-funded research.

Submitting periodic progress reports and participating in evaluations.

The scheme aims to strengthen the connection between academic research and industry, with a particular focus on converting research ideas into practical and commercially relevant outcomes.

Financial support under PMRC scheme

The PMRC Scheme provides financial support across different categories of Fellows. The indicative support includes fellowship fees, research grants, residential and medical allowances, relocation benefits and institutional overheads.

The broad financial support structure includes:

Young Research Fellows: Fellowship fee of ₹15-20 lakh annually and a one-time research grant of ₹1-1.5 crore.

Senior Fellows: Fellowship fee of ₹20-40 lakh annually and a one-time research grant of ₹1.5-2.5 crore.

Research Chairs: Fellowship fee of ₹40-60 lakh annually and a one-time research grant of ₹3-5 crore.

Additional provisions include residential and medical allowances, relocation benefits and operational costs or institutional overheads, subject to the approved scheme pattern and decisions of the Empowered Committee.

Steps to apply - Host Institutions

Interested Host Institutions must submit project proposals through the official PMRC portal in the specified thematic areas.

The application is expected to include:

Institutional profile and research strengths.

Details of infrastructure available for the proposed research.

Proposed thematic area and project description.

The importance of the project for India's growth and its expected impact.

Details of institutional liaison officers and Co-Principal Investigators.

Information on institutional RDI strengths, co-funding, industry partnerships, patent history and research outputs.

Details of relevant existing collaborations.

Recommendations of up to three potential PMRC Fellows the institution would like to host.

Fellows

Eligible researchers and professionals applying for the PMRC Fellowship must submit their applications through the official PMRC portal.

The application should include:

Curriculum vitae with details of publications, patents, awards and international engagements.

Proof of education and previous work.

Citizenship, visa and relevant residency or domicile documents.

Details of research outputs and patents granted or commercialised.

Information about professional achievements relevant to the selected thematic area.

Details of a preferred Host Institution, if applicable, along with the reason for the choice.

The Empowered Committee may also recommend exceptional researchers and professionals who have the potential to significantly strengthen research and innovation in specific thematic areas.