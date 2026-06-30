President Droupadi Murmu To Attend First Convocation Of Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh In Visakhapatnam | Video

President Droupadi Murmu To Attend First Convocation Of Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh In Visakhapatnam | X /

Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

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According to the President's schedule, Murmu will arrive for the convocation at around 1 pm and she will be there until 4 pm.

Later, the President will depart for Bengaluru and stay overnight at Karnataka Lok Bhavan.

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On Wednesday, July 1, Murmu will take a helicopter from HAL Airport in Bengaluru for Anantapur to attend the convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

After participating as the chief guest of the convocation ceremony in Anantapur, from 11 am to 12 noon, the President will leave for HAL Airport in Bengaluru, from where she will return to New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)