President Droupadi Murmu Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Bucharest University, Calls For Stronger India-Romania Academic Cooperation | Video | X / @rashtrapatibhvn

Bucharest: President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the conferment ceremony of the Honorary Doctorate in Bucharest, Romania, President Murmu expressed her sincere gratitude to the Rector, Senate, and the university community.

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Dedicating the honour to her nation, she stated, "I accept [this recognition] with humility on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, as a reflection of the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Romania."

Reflecting on her personal journey, President Murmu described education as the single most transformative force in her life. Sharing her experience as a former educator, she recalled how a single classroom can alter the trajectory of an entire community over time.

"This conviction has stayed with me throughout my years of public service: that education is not merely a means of individual advancement, but the surest foundation of a just and inclusive society," she emphasised.

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The President highlighted that the partnership between India and Romania is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared democratic values, with academic collaboration serving as one of its strongest pillars.

Acknowledging that Romanian institutions have long welcomed Indian students in medicine, engineering, and technology, she urged universities in both nations to deepen institutional ties through joint research projects alongside faculty and student exchange programs.

Addressing the global technological shift, she urged academic institutions to maintain a strong moral compass.

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"Today, as the world is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, digital technologies and other rapid scientific advances, universities like this have even greater responsibility to ensure that knowledge is guided by wisdom, ethics and compassion," President Murmu noted.

Directly inspiring the student body, she called them the architects of tomorrow's world, emphasising that true success extends beyond individual career milestones to the values one holds.

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"May you remain curious in your pursuit of knowledge, confident in your abilities and compassionate in your actions, using your talents to build bridges across cultures and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world," she advised.

Highlighting the honor, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X, "The Bucharest University of Economic Studies conferred an Honorary Doctorate on President Droupadi Murmu. She accepted the honour as a reflection of the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Romania. She urged the Bucharest University of Economic Studies and other Romanian educational institutions to deepen cooperation through joint research and faculty and student exchanges."

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Founded in 1913, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies is Romania's premier institution for higher learning in economics, business, and public administration. As the country's first university dedicated exclusively to economic sciences, it has shaped generations of leaders and policymakers.

The Doctor Honoris Causa stands as the university's highest distinction, bestowed upon eminent global personalities for extraordinary contributions to academia, public service, and international relations.

Romania is President Droupadi Murmu's final stop of her three-nation visit in Eastern Europe. The visit by the President from July 23 to 25 is at the invitation of her Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)