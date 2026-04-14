Prepare For NEET UG With Gemini: Google Introduces Free AI-Based Practice Tests For Aspirants

NEET UG With Gemini: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) drawing closer, students now have a new tool to sharpen their preparation. Google has introduced full-length NEET UG practice tests on Gemini, allowing aspirants to take mock exams for free and assess their readiness ahead of the big day.

Full length, no cost NEET UG practice tests are now in @GeminiApp, isn’t that neat? 😄



Say “I want to take a NEET mock test” and begin ✍️



Read here: https://t.co/eN2WRUZ2PH pic.twitter.com/YnyUe1Rftv — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 14, 2026

This new initiative by Google was introduced on April 13 and is the result of Google’s growing trend of investing in AI-powered education solutions. Not only will the candidate receive a simulation-like experience of the NEET UG exam but will also get insights on their weaker sections.

NEET UG Exam details

The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM (IST). The test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a single-session, pen-and-paper (offline) mode across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

AI in exam preparation

These newly introduced mock tests follow the pattern of the real NEET UG exam. Students can simply type a prompt like “I want to take a NEET mock exam” on Gemini to begin.

Unlike traditional preparation methods, the AI-powered system offers an interactive testing environment. This allows students to not only attempt questions but also better understand where they stand in terms of preparation.

Who can access?

Mock Test for NEET UG is available in English language to users who have the following accounts:

- Google workspace accounts

- Google workspace individual

- Personal Google accounts

There is no need for any separate registration as the above service is embedded in Gemini.

This isn’t the first time Google has explored exam prep tools. Earlier this year, the company introduced similar practice tests for exams like the SAT and JEE Main.

With NEET UG being one of India’s most competitive entrance exams, taken by lakhs of students each year, the move is expected to make quality preparation more accessible, especially for those who may not have access to expensive coaching.

What it means for students

By combining AI with exam preparation, Google is aiming to make learning more personalised and effective. Instead of just studying, students can now simulate the real exam experience, track their progress, and refine their strategy.

As competition continues to rise, tools like these could play a key role in helping aspirants approach NEET UG with greater confidence and clarity.