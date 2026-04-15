Pratibha Singh Solanki Leads MP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 With 499 Marks; Check Ranker's List Here

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: MPBSE Class 10 Results 2026 have been released on the official website. Students can access the results by adding their login credentials on the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in . Pratibha Singh of Panna topped the MP Board 10th results in 2026. She received a score of 499 out of 500, indicating an excellent performance.

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Class 10 Toppers List 2026

According to media reports, the Class 10 Topper List is as follows:

Pratibha Singh Solanki – 499 marks

Abhay Gupta – 498 marks

Akshara Ghodeshwar – 498 marks

Himanshi Dhakad – 497 marks

Shivam Bopche – 497 marks

Yogendra Singh Parmar – 497 marks

Nikita Farkase – 497 marks

Avanish Kumar Nai – 497 marks

Arjun Singh Rajpoot – 497 marks

Ananya Verma – 497 marks

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Where to check the result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mponline.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Candidates can check out the Class 10th result 2026 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit mpbse.mponline.gov.in , the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Add login credentials such as the application number and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: Carefully review every aspect.

Step 7: Download the outcome and print it off for your records.

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker's official website (digilocker.gov.in) or open the app.

Step 2: Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number. If you are a new user, click "Sign Up" to create an account.

Step 3: After you log in, navigate to the 'Issued Documents' section.

Step 4: Select the 'Education' category.

Step 5: Choose the MP Board (MPBSE) from the list.

Step 6: Select Class 10 or 12 Marksheet 2026.

Step 7: Enter your roll number and other required information.

Step 8: Click 'Get Document.'

Step 9: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save it for later use.

Tip: The DigiLocker marksheet has been digitally verified and can be used for admission and official purposes.