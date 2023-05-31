Pondicherry postpones reopening of schools amid rising heat wave

Representative Photo |

Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam on Tuesday said that all schools will reopen on June 7 and not on June 1 as announced earlier.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said that the unabated hot spell was the reason for extending summer vacation for schools in the Union Territory.

The Minister stated that the CBSE curriculum would be implemented in government schools. He further stated that books were being supplied to schools that have switched from the State Board curriculum to the CBSE syllabus.

Namassivayam denied the allegation made by a section of political parties that Hindi was sought to be imposed by adopting CBSE pattern of education.