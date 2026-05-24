Police Launch Probe After Minor Girl Alleges Sedative-Laced Chocolate Drugging And Gang Rape In Kolkata

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Kolkata: The Sarsuna Police have filed a case alleging that a minor girl was drugged and gang-raped and that an obscene video was recorded and used to threaten her, as per the Times of India Report.

The case was filed on Wednesday in accordance with Sections 4, 6, and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Sections 123, 351(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident allegedly took place between April 17 and 18, as per the complaint filed by the girl's mother. The complainant further stated her daughter was offered a lift in Behala. The girl allegedly got into a car in which two unidentified men and one of her school friends were present.

According to the Times of India Report, the complaint also claimed that the girl was given a sedative-laced chocolate after getting into the car, which led to her being drugged. After that, the accused allegedly took her to an unidentified location where they committed penetrative sexual assault on her.

The complainant also alleged that the accused recorded an obscene video of the minor and threatened her with serious consequences if she approached the police.

The Times Of India Report further said that the complainant claimed that the accused made an obscene video of the minor and threatened her with serious consequences if she went to the police.

According to the complaint, the girl was still suffering from severe trauma after the incident, due to which the family was unable to file an FIR right away.

Police said an investigation has been launched to identify and trace the accused, as well as to verify the alleged role of another school friend who was in the vehicle as per the Times of India report. Efforts are also underway to identify the vehicle and determine where the alleged assault occurred.

According to officials, witness statements have already been collected and further investigation is underway.