Podar Summit 2026: R.N. Podar School To Host 16th Edition Of Annual Two-Day MUN In Mumbai

R. N. Podar School, Mumbai, is set to host the 16th edition of its annual Model United Nations conference, Podar Summit 2026, on August 1 and 2. The two-day event, presented by IGP, will be held at The Club in Mumbai and is expected to bring together more than 400 students from schools in Mumbai and other cities.

Over the years, Podar Summit has become a familiar name on Mumbai’s MUN circuit, giving school students a platform to debate international conflicts, human rights, security, policymaking and other issues that extend well beyond the classroom.

The conference is being organised under the guidance of Principal Mrs. Avnita Bir and Headmistress Ms. Nitika Bajaj of R. N. Podar School.

Two days of debate, diplomacy & crisis simulation

The idea behind Podar Summit goes beyond simply recreating the proceedings of the United Nations. The conference is designed to put students in situations where they have to research complex issues, defend positions, negotiate with other delegates and work towards possible solutions.

This year’s edition will feature seven committees, giving participants different ways to experience diplomacy, policymaking and journalism.

The committees include:

United Nations Security Council (UNSC): Delegates will deliberate on international peace, security and conflict resolution.

Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC): The committee will focus on global security, disarmament and international cooperation.

Continuous Crisis Committee (CCC): A fast-moving crisis committee based on a fictional World War III scenario, requiring delegates to respond to rapidly changing geopolitical developments.

Press and Photography Corps (PPC): Participants will cover the conference through journalism, photography and media reporting.

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC): Delegates will discuss international human rights and humanitarian concerns.

Lok Sabha: The committee will recreate proceedings of the Indian Parliament, with participants debating national issues and legislation.

International Press (IP): Participants will report on committee proceedings through articles, interviews and editorial coverage.

Podar Summit 2026 to bring together 400-plus participants

The organisers expect more than 400 participants at this year’s conference, making it one of the larger school-led MUN events in the region.

For students, the two-day format offers an opportunity to move from classroom discussions to a setting where they have to make arguments, respond to opposing views and negotiate under pressure. The conference also places emphasis on skills such as public speaking, leadership, confidence and diplomacy.

The organisers said the committees and agendas this year have been designed to encourage delegates to look at global conflicts and policy questions from different perspectives.

Podar Summit 2026 is presented by IGP, with support from Gulf Oil, The Belgian Waffle Co., Cupik Design, MunKit and Say Cheese Photobooth. The event is being organised under the guidance of Principal Mrs. Avnita Bir and Headmistress Ms. Nitika Bajaj of R. N. Podar School, with the Podar Summit Secretariat comprising Advita Swami, Raghav Narnolia, Isha Menon, Drishti Desai and Trisha Banerjee.