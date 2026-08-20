PM-YASASVI Scholarship: OBC, EBC, DNT Students Of Classes 9-12 Get Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Details At dosje.gov.in

PM-YASASVI Scholarship: Students in classes 9 through 12 who belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT) will receive financial support for their education through the Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI).

The scholarship program aims to provide these students from these communities with high-quality educational options while lessening their financial burden. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, dosje.gov.in.

Direct link to apply

PM-YASASVI Scholarship: Scholarship benefit

In accordance with this, the students will get their tuition, hostel fees, and any other fees that the institutions mandate. Students in Classes 9 through 10 would receive financial aid of Rs 75,000 annually, while those in Classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 1,25,000 annually.

PM-YASASVI Scholarship: Eligibility criteria

Indian Citizenship & Category

Applicants must be Indian citizens.

They must belong to any of the following categories:

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Economically Backward Classes (EBC)

De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT)

Educational Qualification

Students must be studying in Classes 9 to 12, or

They must be enrolled in a full-time course after Class 12 for the college component of the scholarship.

Family Income Limit

The applicant's annual family income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

Number of Beneficiaries Per Family

A maximum of two siblings from the same family can receive the scholarship.

PM-YASASVI Scholarship: Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Valid Aadhaar card of the applicant.

Income Certificate

A valid income certificate issued by the competent government authority.

Caste/Community Certificate

Valid caste or community certificate, wherever applicable.

Previous Academic Year Marksheet

Marksheet or academic record from the previous year of study.

Aadhaar-Linked Bank Account Details

Bank account details of an account linked with the applicant’s Aadhaar.

Passport-Size Photograph

Recent passport-size photograph of the applicant.

Domicile/Residence Certificate

Valid certificate confirming the applicant’s residence.

PM-YASASVI Scholarship: Steps to apply

Students can apply for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme by completing the application found on NSP's official website. The typical procedure for applying for the scholarship is given below:

Step 1: Go to scholarships.gov.in, the NSP's official website.

Step 2: If the candidate is not registered, log in to their NSP account or make a new one.

Step 3: Go to the "PM Yasasvi Central Sector Scheme of Top Class Education in Schools for OBC, EBC and DNT Students".

Step 4: Next, fill up the Yasasvi scheme's NSP registration form.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.