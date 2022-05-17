PM Modi launches a 5G test bed in IIT Madras and 7 other colleges

Delhi: On Tuesday, 17th May 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 5G testbed on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

It has been developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

Prime Minister Modi graced the occasion as the chief guest through video conferencing and released a postal stamp on TRAI's silver jubilee celebrations as well.

IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) are the other institutes that participated in the ceremony.

The project has been developed at a cost of more than ₹220 crore says the PMO.

The Test Bed is to enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions, and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:53 PM IST