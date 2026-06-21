PM Modi Delays 45 Minutes Departure From Delhi Airport To Ensure Smooth Travel For NEET Re-Exam Candidates

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In a gesture aimed at ensuring smooth movement for students appearing in the NEET-UG re-examination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi airport on Sunday to avoid causing traffic disruptions for candidates travelling to examination centres.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister landed in the national capital at around 1:15 pm but chose not to immediately leave for his residence, keeping in mind that thousands of NEET aspirants would be on their way to centres ahead of the 2 pm examination.

After arriving at Delhi Airport at 1:15 PM today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wait at the airport instead of heading directly to his residence.



With the NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, he delayed his departure to ensure students faced no inconvenience… pic.twitter.com/ioyGnJT7g6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Instead of proceeding with his convoy through the city, Modi remained at the airport and departed only after 2 pm, once the examination had begun.

The move comes amid heightened focus on the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination, which is being held under extensive security arrangements across India and abroad.

PM waits at airport as students head to exam centres

Security protocols associated with the movement of the Prime Minister often involve temporary traffic restrictions and route management. Officials said the decision to delay his departure was taken to ensure that candidates did not face any inconvenience while travelling to their examination centres.

The examination is being conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with candidates being provided an additional 15 minutes this year.

Massive security cover for NEET re-examination

The NEET-UG re-examination commenced at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid unprecedented security measures.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination is being held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The test is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages.

To ensure transparency and prevent any irregularities, authorities have deployed a multi-layered security system.

More than 95,000 examination rooms have been brought under CCTV surveillance, while 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed across centres. Officials said live feeds are being monitored at the national, state and ministry levels.

In addition, 51,311 signal jammers have been deployed to prevent electronic malpractice and unauthorised communication during the examination.

(Inputs from ANI)