PM Internship Scheme: Final-Year Students Can Now Apply For Paid Roles In Top Companies; Govt Expands Eligibility

PM Internship Scheme: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has expanded the eligibility criteria of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS). Final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students can now apply for paid internships under the scheme, opening doors to early industry exposure.

MCA expands eligibility criteria of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) to include final-year graduate and post graduate students



🔹Final year students between 18-25 years of age can now apply to paid internships in top companies through the PMIS portal



🔹Modifications… — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 22, 2026

The announcement, made on April 22, comes as part of the government’s broader push to align education with real-world skills. The decision was taken in consultation with the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

PM Internship Scheme: What has changed in PMIS

Final year graduate and postgraduate students are now eligible

Eligibility criteria remain the same

Student needs to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC)

NOC should prove that the internship will not interfere with studies

This letter could be issued by HODs, Deans, Principals, or Placement Officers

PM Internship Scheme: Focus on Skills and Employability

The update is closely linked to the goals of India’s National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasises practical learning alongside academics. By allowing students to intern while still studying, the scheme aims to make graduates more job-ready.

Officials say early exposure to corporate environments helps students build skills like communication, teamwork, adaptability, and problem-solving, qualities that employers increasingly look for.

The idea is simple: reduce the gap between what students learn in classrooms and what companies actually need.

What is PM Internship Scheme (PMIS)?

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is an excellent opportunity for youth through government funding.

• Minimum of ₹9,000 per month stipend is guaranteed

• A lump sum amount of ₹6,000 will be granted once

• Life and accident insurance coverages are included

• Top companies from all over India will recruit interns

So far, over 300 companies have joined for this pilot program with various positions available for you. At present, it is the third round of this internship scheme.

Who can apply?

Youth between aged 18 to 25 years are eligible

Final-year students (UG & PG) can also apply now

Must meet eligibility criteria set under the scheme

How to apply for PMIS?

Step 1: Visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in

Step 2: Register using basic details

Step 3: Complete your profile and upload documents

Step 4: Search for available internships

Apply and wait for shortlisting by companies

Why this matters?

The expansion means students no longer have to wait until graduation to gain practical experience. Instead, they get an opportunity to step into professional roles while still studying.

With companies looking to hire interns and the government pushing for professional exposure, PMIS is slowly becoming a link between universities and corporations.