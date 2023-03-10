PM Albanese visits Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Australian PM, Anthony Albanese | Twitter

New Delhi: Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Australian PM, Albanese announced the appointment of Tim Thomas as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Centre for Australia-India Relations, which will start functioning later this year.

"India is in a unique position to provide leadership in the Global South. There can be no solution to climate challenges without India being central to that. In the face of a changing climate, both Australia and India have begun to heed such warnings with the seriousness they deserve.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarkable goal for India to install 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 will have a profound impact on the global energy transition. The global move to a clean energy economy is here. And it is shifting gears quickly. To get a sense of what is possible, look at what India has already achieved. Between 2018 and 2021, India increased solar generation by 31 terrawatt-hours. That is enough power for 24.7 million (2.47 crore) Indians," he said.

Albanese stressed that Australia will become a renewable energy superpower, given its location.

"India will be too, and therefore, there are great opportunities to collaborate and work together. Australia is blessed with natural resources and critical earth minerals that can help in the production of renewables. Hence, this partnership will help India meet the growing energy demands," he added.