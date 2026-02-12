 Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPlanning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here

Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here

UPSC has started registration for the IES/ISS Exam 2026 at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for 44 vacancies until March 3, 2026. The written exam will be held on June 19, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration procedure has begun, according to the Union Public Service Commission. The direct application link for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam 2026 is available on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The application deadline is March 3, 2026. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission.

Direct link for official notification

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Important dates

FPJ Shorts
Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His Banter; Video
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His Banter; Video
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real Stories' Ahead Of Assi Release
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real Stories' Ahead Of Assi Release

Notification Release Date: February 11, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: March 3, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment (Offline): March 2, 2026

Correction Window: March 4 to March 10, 2026

Date of Examination: June 19, 2026

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 44 Posts

Indian Economic Service (IES): 16 Posts

Indian Statistical Service (ISS): 28 Posts

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Eligibility Criteria

• Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

Age relaxation applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms

• Educational Qualification

For Indian Economic Service (IES):
Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics from a recognised Indian university.

For Indian Statistical Service (ISS):
Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised institution.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹200

Fee Exemption:

Female candidates

SC candidates

ST candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

Mode of Payment:

Net Banking

Visa/Master/RuPay Credit or Debit Card

UPI Payment

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Click submit after entering your registration information.

Step 4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to apply

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Selection process

Part I: Written Examination

Total Marks: 1000

Subjects as prescribed in the official notification

For IES and ISS, most papers are conventional (essay-type)

Objective Papers (ISS Only):

Statistics Paper I

Statistics Paper II

Part II: Viva Voce (Interview)

Total Marks: 200

Conducted for candidates shortlisted by the Commission

Interested applicants should visit UPSC's official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Last Date Of Registration Extended Till February 25; Check Details Here
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Last Date Of Registration Extended Till February 25; Check Details Here
SAT 2026–27 Dates Announced: Exams On March 14, May 2 And June 6, 2026; Registration Open For...
SAT 2026–27 Dates Announced: Exams On March 14, May 2 And June 6, 2026; Registration Open For...
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
Kerala Govt Launches India's First AI-Powered Free Entrance Coaching Programme For Public School...
Kerala Govt Launches India's First AI-Powered Free Entrance Coaching Programme For Public School...