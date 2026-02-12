Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration procedure has begun, according to the Union Public Service Commission. The direct application link for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam 2026 is available on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.
The application deadline is March 3, 2026. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission.
Direct link for official notification
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Important dates
Notification Release Date: February 11, 2026
Last Date to Apply Online: March 3, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)
Last Date for Fee Payment (Offline): March 2, 2026
Correction Window: March 4 to March 10, 2026
Date of Examination: June 19, 2026
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies: 44 Posts
Indian Economic Service (IES): 16 Posts
Indian Statistical Service (ISS): 28 Posts
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Eligibility Criteria
• Age Limit
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Age relaxation applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms
• Educational Qualification
For Indian Economic Service (IES):
Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics from a recognised Indian university.
For Indian Statistical Service (ISS):
Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised institution.
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Application fees
Application Fee: ₹200
Fee Exemption:
Female candidates
SC candidates
ST candidates
Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)
Mode of Payment:
Net Banking
Visa/Master/RuPay Credit or Debit Card
UPI Payment
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: How to apply
Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, select the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration link.
Step 3: Click submit after entering your registration information.
Step 4: After that, complete the application.
Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.
Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.
Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Selection process
Part I: Written Examination
Total Marks: 1000
Subjects as prescribed in the official notification
For IES and ISS, most papers are conventional (essay-type)
Objective Papers (ISS Only):
Statistics Paper I
Statistics Paper II
Part II: Viva Voce (Interview)
Total Marks: 200
Conducted for candidates shortlisted by the Commission
Interested applicants should visit UPSC's official website for additional information.