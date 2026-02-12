Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration procedure has begun, according to the Union Public Service Commission. The direct application link for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam 2026 is available on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The application deadline is March 3, 2026. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Important dates

Notification Release Date: February 11, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: March 3, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment (Offline): March 2, 2026

Correction Window: March 4 to March 10, 2026

Date of Examination: June 19, 2026

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 44 Posts

Indian Economic Service (IES): 16 Posts

Indian Statistical Service (ISS): 28 Posts

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Eligibility Criteria

• Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

Age relaxation applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms

• Educational Qualification

For Indian Economic Service (IES):

Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics from a recognised Indian university.

For Indian Statistical Service (ISS):

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised institution.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹200

Fee Exemption:

Female candidates

SC candidates

ST candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

Mode of Payment:

Net Banking

Visa/Master/RuPay Credit or Debit Card

UPI Payment

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Click submit after entering your registration information.

Step 4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Selection process

Part I: Written Examination

Total Marks: 1000

Subjects as prescribed in the official notification

For IES and ISS, most papers are conventional (essay-type)

Objective Papers (ISS Only):

Statistics Paper I

Statistics Paper II

Part II: Viva Voce (Interview)

Total Marks: 200

Conducted for candidates shortlisted by the Commission

Interested applicants should visit UPSC's official website for additional information.