PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims On NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Papers, Denies Finance Ministry’s Role In Printing

Fake News Alert: The Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit has clarified that claims circulating in sections of the media regarding the printing of the NEET-UG re-examination question papers at the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance are completely false.

According to the official clarification issued by the Press Information Bureau through its fact-checking handle, the Ministry of Finance is not involved in printing the NEET-UG re-examination question papers. The government has labelled the viral claim as “Fake” and urged the public not to trust or share unverified information related to the examination process.

🚨 Fake News Alert!



👉🏻 Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET-UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance.#PIBFactCheck:



❌ This claim is #Fake.



✅ @FinMinIndia is not printing the #NEET-UG… pic.twitter.com/Rftpel9i1Y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 6, 2026

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of a paper leak and the subsequent announcement of a re-examination.

Several misleading reports and social media posts had claimed that the re-exam papers would be printed at a highly secure government press under the Finance Ministry. However, PIB Fact Check has denied these reports and advised students and parents to depend only on official government sources for authentic updates.

To combat the spread of misinformation, PIB has encouraged citizens to report suspicious or misleading content concerning the Central Government. Reports can be made via the official helpline number +91 8799711259 or by emailing factcheck@pib.gov.in. This step is part of the government’s ongoing effort to ensure transparency and protect students from confusion during critical examinations like NEET-UG.