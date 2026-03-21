Physics Wallah Suspends Faculty After Viral Video Shows Him Using ‘Casteist’ Remark During Class; Public Apology Issued | Watch

New Delhi: Edtech platform Physics Wallah, founded by Alakh Pandey, has suspended one of its faculty members after he allegedly used a casteist slur during a class which has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The now-viral video shows Rishi Jain conducting an online lecture, where he is explaining the calculation of NSO GDP using a digital board.

During the session, a student comments that he resembles actor Ravi Kishan. Responding to this, Jain says, “Yes, I look like Ravi Kishan. There can be seven people in the world with similar looks. If I look like Ravi Kishan, then it is fine. It is a big thing for me that I look like Ravi Kishan. I look like a star.”

He then adds, “Otherwise, if I looked like a chor, chamar, then it would have been very difficult for me. At least, you will now look at me.”

The remark, particularly the use of the term referring to a community, sparked outrage online, with many calling it offensive and inappropriate in an educational setting.

Company takes immediate action

Physics Wallah immediately took action against the instructor by suspending him with immediate effect. In a statement posted on X, the company reiterated its stance against discriminatory language.

PhysicsWallah maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of discriminatory or insensitive language. We are deeply concerned by the recent remarks made by a faculty member, which represent a grave violation of our core values and institutional code of conduct.



​Taking this… pic.twitter.com/0jkpYtmPG9 — Physics Wallah (PW) (@physics__wallah) March 21, 2026

“PhysicsWallah maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of discriminatory or insensitive language. We are deeply concerned by the recent remarks made by a faculty member, which represent a grave violation of our core values and institutional code of conduct,” the statement read.

This appears to be a measure by the company to limit the damages and highlight their commitment to a respectful learning environment.

बच्चों। कल जो क्लास में अनजाने में एक ऐसा शब्द इस्तेमाल हो गया जो पूरे समाज के लिए अपमानजनक था।एक शिक्षक का काम है समाज को जोड़ना, संवेदनशीलता रखना। मेरे शब्दों से कई लोगों का दिल दुखा, और मैं बिना किसी शर्त, तहे दिल से, आप सभी से और उस पूरे समाज से माफी माँगता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/wZEphdrxBV — rishijain (@rishijain0607) March 21, 2026

Teacher issues public apology

Rishi Jain, in response to the backlash, has issued an unconditional public apology, accepting that he had hurt people with his comments.

While posting his apology he wrote on X, "Children. Yesterday, in class, unknowingly, such a word was used that was offensive to the entire society. A teacher's job is to unite society, to maintain sensitivity. My words hurt the hearts of many people, and without any conditions, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize to all of you and to that entire society."

In the public apology, he confessed that he had never intended to hurt a particular community with his comments. He also regretted his words and assured the students and viewers that he would be more careful in the future, promising not to repeat the same in his classes.