'PhD Ke Saath Practical Free': Professor And Girl Student Caught On Camera Eating From Same Plate In Bihar's Purnia; Netizens REACT

Purnia, Bihar: A video showing a professor and his PhD student from a university in Bihar’s Purnia district has gone viral, triggering sharp reactions both on campus and across social media.

What's happening?

In the video, which gained popularity on social media platforms, the pair is seen enjoying dosas from the same plate at a nearby restaurant. This visual representation, along with other photographs of the pair in which girl has kept her left hand on professors' lap, has triggered an uproar on the internet, with people speculating about the appropriateness of such intimacy between a teacher and student.

The video, which first went viral on social networking site X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the duo having fun, conversing, laughing and even sharing their food at what seems to be a local restaurant, named Dosa Plaza by locals. A still frame of the video clip showing the student smiling while touching the professor on his thighs has caused further controversy.

As the video spread, social media was flooded with reactions, ranging from criticism to defence. One of the netizens commented, “PhD k sath Practical “

PhD k sath Practical 🆓 — Sonu@ (@Sonuptn2) April 8, 2026

One of the netizens said, “Boys can only 'study' to score high marks.”

Boys can only 'study' to score high marks. — Raj Shekhar (@Shekhubaccha) April 8, 2026

Another user said, “Maybe Professor Sahab's motivation is coming from below.... “

While some took their stand and said, “If a student and a professor are meeting consensually at a restaurant outside the university, what's so objectionable about it that anyone would take offense or the VC would launch an investigation? “

अगर छात्रा और प्रोफेसर विश्विद्यालय से बाहर किसी रेस्टोरेंट में सहमति से मिल रहे हैं तो इसमें ऐसा क्या है जो किसी को आपत्ति हो या VC जांच बिठा दें? — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) April 8, 2026

Another wrote, “In this country, people will never blame their own low level of thinking, but they will definitely interfere in the lives of adults and grown-ups, even if that interference is like that of a father and daughter. “

The mix of reactions reflects a wider divide, while some view the incident as inappropriate, others see it as a private matter being unnecessarily amplified.

अगर छात्रा और प्रोफेसर विश्विद्यालय से बाहर किसी रेस्टोरेंट में सहमति से मिल रहे हैं तो इसमें ऐसा क्या है जो किसी को आपत्ति हो या VC जांच बिठा दें? — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) April 8, 2026

According to the media reports, this is not the first time the duo has been in the spotlight. Earlier too, a photo of them sitting together in a hotel had gone viral, and the latest video has only intensified the discussion.

University orders probe, students protest

According to the Bhaskar news report, taking note of the situation, the university administration has stepped in. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vivekanand Singh has ordered a probe into the matter, asking the disciplinary committee to investigate and submit a report at the earliest.

University Proctor Dr. Uday Narayan Singh said the incident has affected the institution’s image and assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

On campus, students also expressed anger over the issue. Student leaders sat in front of VC’s car and protested, demanding a fair inquiry and strict action. The protest was later called off after the administration assured them that the matter would be looked into seriously.

While the investigation is still underway, the incident has once again sparked a wider conversation around professional boundaries in academic spaces.