Pfizer Healthcare, GITAM launch undergraduate programme in Chemistry

Pfizer Healthcare in association with GITAM Deemed to be University, has launched an undergraduate programme in Chemistry (B.Sc. Chemistry Pfizer Programme)--Pfizer Autonomous Teams (PAT) programme.

The course which will begin later this year was inaugurated on March 3.

Vikram Shukla, Pfizer Healthcare, spoke about how the PAT programme is the first of its kind in the history of Pfizer. The programme has been designed with the help of GITAM faculty to develop qualified professionals to contribute and excel in the pharmaceutical industry. One of the goals of Pfizer is to increase the participation of women in the workforce through the PAT programme and provide avenues to enhance their knowledge, skills and employability in pharma operations, it said in a statement.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Jayasankar Variyar added that the collaborations between industries and academic institutes play a vital role in developing a strong and skilled workforce. He further shared that GITAM Deemed to be University has planned to invest around Rs.15 crore to upgrade the infrastructure facilities and academic reforms.

Speaking about the need for industry-academic collaboration, GITAM Registrar Prof D.Gunasekaran said that collaboration between universities and industries would become increasingly important in the future, particularly for authentic learning experiences developed and supported by the industry.

Prof M Sarathchandra Babu, the Principal of GITAM Institute of Science, said that he and other faculty are working with several companies to design industry ready academic programs.

GITAM (Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management) was founded in 1980 by a group of eminent intellectuals and industrialists of Andhra Pradesh led by Dr M V V S Murthi, former Member of Parliament and philanthropist.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:55 AM IST