‘Peon’s Daughter Became IAS’ Claim From Bulandshahr Turns False; Rank 113 Belongs To Haryana’s Shikha

UPSC Results 2026: A claim that a woman from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh had secured Rank 113 in the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has turned out to be false after an administrative investigation.

The controversy began after Shikha Gautam from Bulandshahr claimed that she had secured Rank 113 in the UPSC exam. Following the claim, there were celebrations in her neighborhood, with sweets distributed and interviews with her family members by local media outlets, YouTubers, and TV channels. Her father, a fourth-grade employee, and her retired grandfather also spoke to the media about her accomplishment. The story quickly gained popularity on social media.

It was earlier reported that Shikha at 113 rank in UPSC CSE 2025 is Shikha Gautam from Bulandshahar in UP. Several videos of Shikha and her family celebrating the achievement had surfaced. Turns out the real Shikha who cracked the exam is from Haryana. https://t.co/Ensp4Y6MYR pic.twitter.com/6Z5bTuNWyr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 11, 2026

Two days later, however, the UPSC disclosed the candidates' complete scores along with their categories, including OBC, SC, ST, and EWS, casting doubt on the assertion. The candidate who received Rank 113 was in the general category because no category was specified in the list. Further investigation revealed that Shikha Seharawat of Rohtak, Haryana, was the candidate who truly achieved Rank 113. She presently works as a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Sampla, Rohtak.

According to reports, Shikha Gautam was thrilled to see the name "Shikha" in the UPSC merit list but neglected to look at the roll number that was listed next to it. She had not even passed the major examination stage, according to an administrative investigation.

What Did Shikha From Haryana Say?

The actual Rank 113 holder reportedly sent an email to UPSC after the reports went viral, asking for clarity and an investigation into the issue. UPSC then requested that the Bulandshahr district administration to investigate.

Speaking to The Tribune, she said that, "I have already sent an email to the UPSC along with my admit cards and links to the social media posts, urging it to issue a clarification so that the confusion among people can be cleared. However, I have not yet received any response from the UPSC,” she said.

As per the Times Now Navbharat report, the Additional District Magistrate (Administration) was then instructed by Bulandshahr District Magistrate Shruti to investigate via Sadar SDM Dinesh Chandra. Sadar Tehsildar Manoj Rawat visited Shikha Gautam's home as part of the investigation to confirm her paperwork.

What did the Investigations Say?

Officials discovered during the verification that her name was recorded on her documents as "Shikha Rani," not Shikha Gautam, as per the Times Now Navbharat report. Additionally, the family was unable to present adequate evidence that she had received Rank 113 in the civil services exam. Shikha Gautam's ineligibility for the UPSC main exam was subsequently confirmed by officials.

What did Shikha from UP say?

"I saw my name but didn't cross-check the roll number," says Shikha Gautam from UP's Bulandshahr while talking to the media.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Shikha from Bulandshahr, who was earlier reported to have secured 113th rank in the UPSC, instead of Shikha from Rohtak, who actually secured the rank, says, "The one who has been selected is different, Shikha. As both our names are the same, and I also… https://t.co/IJ8J7CyuDH pic.twitter.com/uHwwclD8oD — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026



The event occurred soon after a Bihar candidate wrongly claimed Rank 301 in the same exam. Later on, it became clear that Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur was the real Rank 301 holder.