 Peking University Offers Summer Research Opportunity For International Students
Peking University Offers Summer Research Opportunity For International Students

This program invites international students and researchers to participate in short-term scientific research projects alongside PKU professors.

Updated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Peking University (PKU) announced the launch of the "PKU International Summer Lab Project" for 2024. This program invites international students and researchers to participate in short-term scientific research projects alongside PKU professors. Here's all you need to know:

Program Overview:

The PKU International Summer Lab Project facilitates international academic and scientific exchanges in a pressure-free environment.

Participants will work on research projects alongside PKU professors in state-of-the-art facilities.

The program aims to enhance collaboration and understanding across global scientific communities.

Important Dates:

April 1 – April 30, 2024: Online application period.

May 15, 2024: Deadline for all application materials.

Late May – Early June, 2024: Final results released.

Eligibility Criteria:

Non-Chinese citizens aged between 18 and 45 with a valid foreign passport are eligible.

Applicants must be enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students, or working as postdoctoral fellows or full-time scientific researchers at a non-Chinese university.

Strong academic performance, good physical and mental health, and adherence to the Nationality Law of China are required.

Application Process:

Connect with a PKU Professor: Identify a potential mentor from the PKU Faculty Directory. Discuss research interests and projects. Submit a CV and a research plan (500-1,000 words) for preliminary review.

Complete Online Application: Once preliminary approval is received, complete the formal application via the Peking University International Students Online Application System. Use program code: Science & Research Program.

Submit Application Materials: Include hand-signed online application form, academic transcripts, recommendation letters, research plan, CV, Chinese language proficiency proof (if applicable), and passport ID copy.

Final University Review: Applications undergo a final university review. Successful candidates receive formal admission documents.

Visa:

Admitted participants must apply for an X2 visa through Chinese embassies or consulates.

Benefits:

Participants receive an official PKU campus card granting access to campus facilities.

The program offers an immersive environment ideal for academic growth and cultural exchange.

