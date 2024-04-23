Peking University Offers Summer Research Opportunity For International Students

Peking University (PKU) announced the launch of the "PKU International Summer Lab Project" for 2024. This program invites international students and researchers to participate in short-term scientific research projects alongside PKU professors. Here's all you need to know:
Program Overview:
The PKU International Summer Lab Project facilitates international academic and scientific exchanges in a pressure-free environment.
Participants will work on research projects alongside PKU professors in state-of-the-art facilities.
The program aims to enhance collaboration and understanding across global scientific communities.
Important Dates:
April 1 – April 30, 2024: Online application period.
May 15, 2024: Deadline for all application materials.
Late May – Early June, 2024: Final results released.
Eligibility Criteria:
Non-Chinese citizens aged between 18 and 45 with a valid foreign passport are eligible.
Applicants must be enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students, or working as postdoctoral fellows or full-time scientific researchers at a non-Chinese university.
Strong academic performance, good physical and mental health, and adherence to the Nationality Law of China are required.
Application Process:
Connect with a PKU Professor: Identify a potential mentor from the PKU Faculty Directory. Discuss research interests and projects. Submit a CV and a research plan (500-1,000 words) for preliminary review.
Complete Online Application: Once preliminary approval is received, complete the formal application via the Peking University International Students Online Application System. Use program code: Science & Research Program.
Submit Application Materials: Include hand-signed online application form, academic transcripts, recommendation letters, research plan, CV, Chinese language proficiency proof (if applicable), and passport ID copy.
Final University Review: Applications undergo a final university review. Successful candidates receive formal admission documents.
Visa:
Admitted participants must apply for an X2 visa through Chinese embassies or consulates.
Benefits:
Participants receive an official PKU campus card granting access to campus facilities.
The program offers an immersive environment ideal for academic growth and cultural exchange.