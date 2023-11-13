 Pay Ad-hoc Amount To Educational Institutes, Bombay HC Directs State Government 
The decision aims to reduce the financial burden that comes with paying exorbitant fees

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay high court has directed the state government to release Rs 3,601.66 crore as an ad-hoc amount to the educational institutes. The decision aims to reduce the financial burden that comes with paying exorbitant fees. The division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Manjusha Deshpande, has instructed the Higher and Technical Education Department, to submit a proposal to the chief secretary,  as reported by Hindustan Times. The department is the nodal agency for various schemes and provides fee waivers to students from reserved category.

Fees exemption since 2006

Students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vimukta Jatis, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Class, Special Backward Class, and Economically Backward Class have been exempt from tuition fees since 2006 and 2007, according to the state government. The government reimburses educational institutions for their fees under these schemes. 

Concerns of institutes

However, the Association of the Management of Unaided Engineering Colleges along with other individual institutes, has expressed concerns about extended non-reimbursement.

Court’s response to November 1 findings

The Higher and Technical Education Department was named the nodal department for reimbursement, in accordance with previous court orders. However, on November 1, it came to light that educational institutions were still awaiting payment of ₹ 3,601.66 crores for the previous and current fiscal years.

The court in response to the matter, acknowledged that technical difficulties were involved but also emphasized the need to avoid causing severe hardship for educational institutions, saying that the state government should consider providing an ad hoc amount to each institute. The court is anticipating clarity by November 29 and is awaiting the government's decision.

About the department

The department is dedicated to creating an inclusive, vibrant, and forward-looking educational ecosystem and is currently headed by Chandrakant Patil.

