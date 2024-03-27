Pavan Davuluri, IIT Madras graduate, appointed Chief of Microsoft Windows

Pavan Davuluri |

Mumbai: In a moment of national pride, an alumnus of IIT Madras has been appointed to lead the Microsoft Windows team. Following the reunion of the Windows and Surface teams within Microsoft, Pavan Davuluri, an IIT Madras graduate, has been chosen to spearhead development efforts on both fronts.

This decision, reported by Windows Central, comes after a period of separation during which Windows briefly fell under Microsoft's new AI organization. The consolidation of the Windows and Surface teams signifies a return to a familiar structure within Microsoft's Engineering and Devices organization, overseen by Rajesh Jha

Who is Pavan Davuluri?

Pavan Davuluri, who previously oversaw Microsoft's hardware projects, has now been assigned the additional role of leading Windows engineering.

Parakhin assumed responsibility for Windows in addition to his current role as CEO of Web and Advertising at Microsoft. He was overseeing products like Bing, Edge, and Copilot.

However, recent changes within Microsoft, including the appointment of Mustafa Suleyman as CEO of a new AI division, prompted a reassessment of team structures.

Parakhin's team was integrated into the new AI division, leading him to express his intention to explore opportunities outside the company. Consequently, Windows is now under the leadership of Rajesh Jha, ensuring that the same person who guides Surface development also oversees Windows development. This decision has been positively received by Windows enthusiasts as it promises greater collaboration and unity between Microsoft's hardware and software efforts.

What changes are happening at Microsoft?

Microsoft has recently named Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, as the CEO of a new division focused on artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, Mikhail Parakhin's team has been integrated into this new AI division. These developments coincide with Microsoft's upcoming plans to introduce advanced AI features and Arm-based Surface hardware.