Patna Violence: Stone-Pelting, Vandalism & Firing Allegations Trigger Police Probe After Clash Between Khan Classes & Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre | Video | X / IANS

Patna: Tension gripped the Musallahpur Haat area of Patna on Wednesday morning after a violent clash allegedly involving students and supporters associated with the coaching institutes of educator Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre.

The incident involved stone-pelting, vandalism, and allegations of gunfire at the Centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a preliminary investigation, a dispute between students of the two coaching institutes escalated into a large-scale confrontation.

Groups gathered near Khan Classes and allegedly hurled stones at each other, creating panic in the densely populated educational hub.

Local shopkeepers reportedly shut their establishments, while pedestrians rushed to safety amid the chaos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A security guard employed at Khan Classes sustained a head injury during the violence and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The coaching institute's banner was also torn down during the disturbance.

Following the incident, senior police officials, including Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K. Sharma, along with other officers and multiple police teams, reached the spot to assess the situation and restore order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kadamkuan police station SHO Janmejay Kumar stated that written complaints have been received from both parties.

Representatives of Khan Classes have alleged that individuals from the rival side opened fire.

Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre has similarly accused persons linked to Khan Classes of firing during the clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police officials have indicated that the allegations are being investigated and that conclusions will be drawn only after examination of evidence and witness statements.

Speaking after the incident, Khan Sir claimed that the attack was linked to the growing popularity of his institute and its low-cost educational model. He questioned why some people objected to affordable education and argued that quality education should remain accessible to economically weaker students.

He further alleged that attackers vandalised the coaching office and fired shots during the incident. According to him, CCTV footage has been handed over to investigators, and the institute's security guard has identified some of the alleged attackers as persons associated with a nearby coaching centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khan Sir also called for enhanced security arrangements.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the coaching institute and nearby locations to identify those involved in the violence. Authorities have stated that individuals seen participating in stone-pelting and other unlawful activities will be traced and arrested.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma described the matter primarily as a case involving physical assault and confirmed that the injured guard's statement, along with statements from local residents and other witnesses, will form part of the investigation. He added that the injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)