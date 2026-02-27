Patiala House Court Grants Rs 25,000 Bail Bond To 14 Students Arrested In JNU Protest

Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi granted bail to all accused students on a bail bond of Rs. 25,000 each as per the ANI report. The students were arrested, and the court ordered that their bail bonds be verified before they could be released.

The students were arrested on Friday following a violent clash between Delhi Police and protesters at the JNU campus gate on Thursday. During the protest march, police detained more than 50 students, 14 of whom were formally arrested and brought to court.

What did the Delhi Police say?

According to Delhi Police, barricades were damaged during the protest, and the demonstration became violent, with protestors hurling banners and sticks, throwing shoes, and even physically assaulting police officers, including biting. Several officers suffered injuries. Protesters were stopped and contained at the North Gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus before being gradually pushed back inside. Those who became violent and ignored lawful orders were detained, police said, adding that more information would be released in due course.

According to police, the protest was organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), which called for a march from campus to the Ministry of Education despite the university administration's refusal to grant permission. Approximately 500 students reportedly gathered for the protest and left the university's main gate despite being instructed to remain on campus.

What did the JNUSU say?

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) condemned alleged police brutality against student protestors marching to the Ministry of Education. "As soon as the students arrived at the main gate of the campus, the police and other paramilitary forces locked it with chains and multiple layers of barricades. When the students forced the police to open the main gate, they detained over 50 students and transported them to undisclosed locations. Multiple students have sustained varying degrees of injury. The police have refused to provide medical assistance to the injured students," JNUSU stated.

JNUSU protestors are demanding UGC regulations to be implemented. This is in violation of the Honorable Supreme Court which issued a stay on the regulations. JNU Vice Chancellor or Registrar have no powers over the regulations.

JNUSU has been advocating for stricter enforcement of the rules set forth by the University Grants Commission. In addition, they have called for the "Rohith Vemula Act" to be passed, more funds to be allocated to public institutions, and the resignation of the vice chancellor of JNU for her alleged caste-related comments in a February 16 podcast.