Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat's Educational Journey

Vinesh Phogat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vinesh Phogat, a renowned Indian wrestler, was born on August 25, 1994, in Bhiwani, Haryana. She hails from a family with a rich wrestling heritage, with her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat being a distinguished coach and Dronacharya Awardee.

Growing up in a society where cultural norms often discouraged women from participating in sports presented Vinesh Phogat with significant challenges. However, her family's wrestling legacy instilled in her the determination and ambition to uphold their tradition. She began rigorous training under her uncle's guidance, which was crucial for her growth as an athlete.

Vinesh attended KCM Senior Secondary School in Jhojhu Kalan during her early schooling years. She later pursued her studies at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, where she graduated. Her strong academic background and intense wrestling training have greatly contributed to her development into a skilled wrestler.

Career Highlights:

- 2018 Asian Games: Gold Medalist

- 2022, 2019 Senior World Championships: Bronze Medals

- 2020, 2016 Senior Asian Championships: Bronze Medals

- 2018, 2017, 2015 Senior Asian Championships: Silver Medals

- 2022, 2018, 2014 Commonwealth Games: Gold Medals

- Arjuna Award (2014)

- Padma Shri (2022)

Vinesh Phogat's passion for wrestling and numerous achievements have inspired young female athletes in India. She is considered a pioneering figure in Indian sports history, not only for her wrestling accomplishments but also for promoting women's participation in athletics. Following her disqualification from the women's 50 kg freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she announced her retirement from wrestling on social media.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after exceeding the weight limit by 100g during the final weigh-in for the women's freestyle 50kg event. Vinesh had created history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout at this event.