Paris Chronicles: HEC Paris Student's Pasta Recipe Will Make You Crave For One In An Instant

Ameya Kulkarni's time in Paris has made him a huge fan of the Pasta dish. |

Ameya Kulkarni, a student at HEC Paris, understood that mastering the trials of ‘studying abroad’ requires not only academic credentials but also a very good knowledge of the culinary arts. So, even if you've done your part in avoiding a kitchen before, here is how you can have fun cooking with Ameya’s as he lays down quick recipes, which we will publish for the next three days. Here’s the second part:

Pasta is one of the easiest dishes to make, inexpensive, healthy and can serve as a complete meal. In India we may have a view that Pasta is unhealthy but that view comes because it has high carbohydrate content, and eating large quantities of refined carbs can cause blood sugar spikes if not balanced with other nutrients. In Europe, they eat a lot of salad with their meals, plus there are many whole grain options available and the quality of the pasta in general is much better. On a busy school day, you can whip up a delicious pasta dish in less than 20 minutes, providing a satisfying meal that leaves you feeling content.

A pasta dish generally consists of three main components: pasta, sauce, and additional ingredients. The pasta itself serves as the foundation of the dish and comes in various shapes and sizes, such as spirals or strands. I recommend opting for easy-to-cook options like penne, fusilli, and macaroni, while avoiding more challenging pastas like capellini or gnocchi, which can be difficult to cook properly. The recommended choices cook quickly and hold sauces well. The sauce plays a crucial role in adding flavour to the pasta. There is a wide range of options available, including tomato-based choices like arrabbiata or creamy options like Alfredo, as well as variations such as pesto, Bolognese, or oil-based sauces. To make the pasta dish healthier, more filling, and more flavourful, it is highly recommended to incorporate additional ingredients. These can include a variety of vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, protein sources such as chicken or ground meat, as well as herbs, spices, and cheeses. Feel free to add any ingredients you enjoy, as it is important to make food that is comfortable and enjoyable for you!

Read Also Study Abroad Journey In Paris Turns Opportunity To Learn Culinary Arts

Ingredients:

Pasta- 100g is generally enough for a meal for a person



Oil- Olive oil is quite popular but any neutral oil like sunflower will do as well



Sauce- In the beginning I recommend using store bought sauces of your choice, and you can use them whenever you do not have much time to cook. Otherwise, you can make your own sauce!



Vegetables- Diced onion and bell peppers, broccoli florets are great if you have no idea where to start, but please feel free to add anything of your choice! One hack that I use 99% of the time is to buy packets of frozen mixed vegetables. I stir fry these veggies with salt and pepper and keep them in a container in the fridge and use them as and when needed. This saves a lot of time in preparing different kinds of vegetables and reduces the cooking time per meal.



Protein (optional)- Boneless chicken breast, sliced



Spices- Dried Italian herbs: basil, oregano, thyme etc. Salt and Pepper are going to be in pretty much everything you cook. Don’t tell your Italian friends but I also like to add chilli powder (Indian, cayenne, paprika etc) or chilli flakes to make it spicier for my taste.



Garlic (optional): You can use minced garlic, garlic powder, flakes or sauce- your choice.



Grated Parmesan Cheese (optional)



Parsley or basil leaves for garnish (optional)



White sauce Ingredients: (optional)

120 ml of heavy cream



Chicken or vegetable stock cube. This should be mixed with ½ cup of water and brought to a boil to create a broth.



A bit of hot sauce like sriracha for gochujang paste (optional)



Grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese (optional)





Preparation:

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Ideally you want to leave it al dente- slightly uncooked- so that it can finish later in the sauce. This typically takes around 10 mins, but your package should have the correct time. You want to use 1 litre of water for every 100 grams and use a big enough pot. Once water is boiling, add a heaped tablespoon of salt to the water, then add your pasta. Stir the pasta well every couple of minutes, making sure it does not stick together or to the pot.



Once the pasta is done, take it off the stove and drain the water but make sure to keep 1-2 cups of it in a different vessel. Pasta water is rich in starch and helps loosen the sauce. Cook the pasta later properly and help the pasta cling to the sauce. Do not rinse the drained pasta- it will remove the starchy exterior (the white stuff you may see on the pasta) which is necessary for the sauce to stick to it.



In a pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic, or add the powder or flakes if you are using those after adding the onions. Sauté the onion until it becomes translucent.



Add the diced bell peppers and broccoli to the pan. Cook for 3-4 mins until they soften. If you are using the stir-fried frozen vegetables I mentioned, just add them together and sauté till hot and ready to go. If you are using garlic sauce/paste, add it now and mix everything together till you get the smell of garlic.



Push the veggies to one side of the pan and add the diced chicken to the other side. Cook the chicken for at least 2-3 mins on each side, ensure it is cooked through and no longer pink in the centre. Combine the vegetables and chicken together in the pan



If using a store-bought sauce, add a few tablespoons of it to the pan and mix well. Add the starch water you kept aside earlier. Sprinkle in the spices and season with salt and pepper to taste. Let the sauce simmer for a few minutes until it thickens slightly but is still fairly fluid.



If you are making the white sauce, add the cream and chicken/veg broth. Mix well to combine all the ingredients. Add the grated cheese and spices and simmer while stirring lightly to reduce the creamy mixture in order to make our sauce.



Add the cooked pasta and toss well to coat the pasta with the sauce and ingredients. If using something like penne or macaroni, try to mix it such that the sauce finds its way into the holes.



Serve the pasta in a bowl or plate. Garnish with grated parmesan and fresh basil or parsley if desired.



Enjoy your meal!

The author is a Master's student at HEC Paris' flagship Grande Ecole Master in Management programme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)