Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Tomorrow: PM Modi To Interact With Students Across India; Here's Where You Can Watch Live

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 | innovateindia1.mygov.in/ppc-2026

As students across the nation prepare for the upcoming exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach out to them through the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 on February 6. The event will be telecast live at 10 am and is expected to reach millions of students, parents, and teachers across the nation.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has become an important annual event where the Prime Minister responds to students’ exam-related concerns, providing them with tips on how to deal with stress, remain motivated, and have a balanced approach towards studies.

Date and Time

February 6 at 10 am and can be watched live on YouTube, DD News, DD National, DD India, and other official online channels.

Multiple locations

In a first for the initiative, PPC 2026 will be held simultaneously at multiple locations instead of a single venue. The live interactions will take place from Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, along with Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Guwahati in Assam and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

This expanded format is designed to bring in voices from different regions and reflect the diverse academic experiences of students from across the country.

How to Watch PPC 2026 Live

The programme will be streamed live on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel and telecast on DD News. Viewers can also watch the event on DD National, DD India and digital platforms operated by the Ministry of Education and the MyGov portal.

The variety of viewing options available ensures that students in both urban and rural settings have easy access to the session.

Focus on Exams, Stress, and Well-being

During the session, the Prime Minister will answer questions posed by students and also share tips on how to handle exam-related stress, enhance concentration, and remain emotionally sound. PPC is still inextricably connected to the Exam Warriors campaign and promotes a healthier and more positive approach to exams.

According to reports, the number of registrations for PPC 2026 has crossed the crore mark, which signifies the growing popularity of the program among Indian students.

As exam seasons are approaching, the session is expected to give students a much-needed boost as they are experiencing one of the toughest phases of their academic life.