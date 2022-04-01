Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Here's what to take away from PM Modi's interaction

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 was held offline in Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, was present to provide his tips, suggestions, and stress management techniques to students who'll soon appear for their offline exams.

Here is what to take away from what PM Modi said-

How do I prepare better during exams in a state of panic?

Don't be afraid of exams as if it's the first time you will appear. Ever since school, you have taken many examinations. You have now reached the shore, crossing the entire ocean. Remember that exams are just a part of your life. Once you establish what you've been through, the upcoming exams cannot stop you from being successful.

How do I deal with exam anxiety & fear of lacking in preparations?

Anxiety appears when you doubt your preparation. Of course, you will miss out on something or the other, and you don't have to remember everything you have learned. However, if you are confident enough about what you practiced, nothing can stop you from doing well in those areas. Spend time believing in what you know rather than pointing out your lacks.

How do I be confident about my preparations?

Don't trace the path of your classmates or friends. Just because your classmate is studying extra hours doesn't mean you have to. Don't do things just because you hear it from somebody else. You must do what you always have been doing and do it confidently.

How can I focus on studying amid distractions like youtube, WhatsApp, or gaming?

The problem is not about the offline or online mode of studying. It is all about mindset. There are equal chances of a student getting distracted in a physical classroom. The same things that are offline can be found online. It means that the mode of studying is not the problem; the mindset is.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:58 PM IST