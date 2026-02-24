‘Parental Pressure Is Breaking Students’: NEET Lecturer Reacts After Student Kills His Father In Lucknow

19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Chops Father's Body Into Parts, Conceals Remains In Blue Drum In Lucknow - Video | X @Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow allegedly shot and dismembered his father, hiding the remains in a blue drum at their home. The victim, 49-year-old pathology lab owner Manvendra Singh, had reportedly been pressuring his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, to clear the NEET exam and pursue medicine, an expectation that had led to frequent arguments.

This shocking incident has once again brought national attention to the extreme academic pressure faced by NEET aspirants in India, where growing parental expectations, tough competition, and fear of failure continue to severely affect students’ mental health.

FPJ had an exclusive conversation with Mrs. Archana Dubey, senior biology lecturer at Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, Ghatkopar (W). She described how NEET preparation often pushes students into intense stress, with long study hours, tight competition, and overwhelming parental expectations. “The pressure is extremely high. Competition is tight, last year’s NEET was very tough, and students constantly fear how the next exam will be. Along with peer pressure, parental pressure is one of the biggest issues,” she said.

The professor, who has been teaching NEET aspirants since 2010, added that students often study long hours in college and coaching institutes, leaving little room for mental rest. “Parents expect them to study all day. Many students have their books open in front of them, but mentally they are somewhere else. This saturation builds up,” she said.

Parents Place Social Expectations

She pointed out that many parents place their own social expectations above the child’s well-being. “I’ve seen extreme cases during my teaching years; some parents are so desperate to ensure their child cracks NEET that they even visit babas and astrologers to show the child’s kundli and ask, ‘Will my son become a doctor?’ When these babas reassure them with a ‘Yes, your child will definitely become a doctor,’ that declaration becomes another layer of pressure on the student. The child begins to feel that they must become a doctor because a stamp has been put on their future,” she added.

Lack of Counselling Making the Crisis Worse

The professor also stressed that the absence of proper counselling for both parents and students is a major contributor to such tragic outcomes. “Parents should assure children that even if they don’t crack NEET, their worth or the family’s status doesn’t diminish. Unfortunately, many students feel they have no alternative. That lack of confidence and overwhelming fear can push them towards extreme steps.”

Lucknow Incident

When asked about the Lucknow incident, the professor said there could be two possible reasons. “First, the child may have lacked confidence and felt incapable of cracking the exam, leading him to believe that the ‘easiest’ way out of the pressure was to eliminate the father. Second, parents often fail to guide children with reassurance; they don’t help them understand that there are multiple attempts and alternative career options and that one exam does not define their future.”

What is the Investigators Say About Lucknow Incident?

According to investigators, Akshat disagreed with Manvendra Singh's desire for his son to study for competitive exams and seek a career in medicine. According to reports, the two frequently argued about the matter, and the young person had previously left home due to similar arguments.

The Lucknow incident comes at a time when concerns over student mental health are at a peak. As the investigation into the murder continues, the case serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of extreme academic pressure and the urgent need for systemic mental health support for India’s youth preparing for high-stakes examinations like NEET.